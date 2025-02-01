Texans Linked to Major Offseason Trade with Rams
The Houston Texans are expected to have a very aggressive approach during the NFL offseason. One major need will be to make additions to the offensive side of the football.
During the 2024 season, the Texans showed flashes of offensive potential, but they were not consistent. Even though the Houston defense was elite, the offense sometimes fell flat.
Stefon Diggs went down after just eight games with a torn ACL. Tank Dell was also injured late in the season and there is no telling when he will be able to make his return to the field.
With that being said, the Texans will need to make sure that C.J. Stroud has enough talent to work with at wide receiver.
Diggs is set to become a free agent. There is no telling whether or not Houston will be able to bring him back. If he does end up heading elsewhere, the Texans would be in big trouble unless they bring in another legitimate No. 1 receiver threat.
Should Diggs leave, could Houston pivot to pursuing a major offseason trade with the Los Angeles Rams?
Bryce Martino of Toro Times has suggested that the Texans could look into a potential trade for Rams' star wide receiver Cooper Kupp to replace Diggs.
"Kupp has a massive cap hit in each of the two years remaining on his contract, with a $29.7M cap hit in 2025, and $27.3 million in 2026, according to Spotrac," Martino wrote. "A contract extension is the most likely outcome if Houston trades for Kupp, allowing them to spread out some of his remaining contract."
Kupp would be a very intriguing addition for the Houston offense. His numbers were down in 2024, but he is still more than capable of putting up star caliber numbers.
Speaking of the 2024 season with Los Angeles, Kupp played in 12 games and caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns. Over the last three years, his numbers have been similar, but he has not played more than 12 games in those three seasons.
If he can get back to full health and stay healthy, Kupp is still a very dangerous threat.
Obviously, this is just a suggestion and there is no reporting thathas connected the Texans to Kupp. But, if Diggs walks to another team, considering a trade for Kupp would make a lot of sense.
