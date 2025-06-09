Houston Texans Should Pursue Former Packers Star
The Houston Texans are on the market for a new cornerback, and Jaire Alexander could be the answer.
Alexander, a member of the Green Bay Packers since 2018, was released on Sunday, according to The Athletic NFL Insider Dianna Russini.
Texans veteran cornerback Ronald Darby retired a week ago after signing with the team in March. Darby’s retirement leaves a void in Houston’s secondary, one Alexander could potentially fill.
In seven seasons with the Packers, Alexander was a two-time second-team All-Pro selection, earning those honors in the 2020 and 2022 seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in both of those years, too.
Alexander has logged 241 total tackles and 12 interceptions in 78 games in the NFL. He scored his first professional touchdown in the Packers’ win against the Tennessee Titans last season.
Alexander’s production dipped in his last two seasons in Green Bay.
The cornerback had a career-best Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 90.7 in 2020 before his grade faltered to 73.4 in 2021. Alexander bounced back in 2022, finishing the year at 80.3.
In his last two seasons with the Packers, Alexander recorded defensive grades of 75.9 and 75.2 in 2023 and 2024, respectively. His 2024 grade was ranked No. 24 among 223 qualifying NFL cornerbacks.
Green Bay selected Alexander with the No. 18 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after a stellar career at Louisville, where he logged seven interceptions in 29 games.
Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter are currently slated to be the Texans’ starting cornerbacks.
Stingley was a first-team All-Pro defensive back in 2024, registering 54 tackles, 18 pass deflections and five interceptions. Lassiter, a rookie in 2024, started 11 games for Houston, finishing his first NFL season with 47 tackles, three interceptions and eight pass deflections.
The Texans also added safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to their secondary during the offseason. Gardner-Johnson helped the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LIX, ending 2024 with 59 tackles, six interceptions and one pick six.
Alexander’s experience in the NFL, plus the Texans’ need for an additional cornerback, makes him a viable fit in Houston.
The Houston Texans went 10-7 to win the AFC South in 2024. They beat the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12 in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs before losing 23-14 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.