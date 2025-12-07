Texans' Kamari Lassiter Could Unlock Boost in Physicality vs. Chiefs

Facing up to Kansas City Chiefs legendary quarterback Patrick Mahomes always has opposing teams frantically assembling as much depth on the backend as possible. But the Houston Texans are in a massively more advantageous position than most defenses when it comes to locking horns with Mahomes and Co.

All week, however, stud cornerback Kamari Lassiter has been battling a bothersome foot injury, but as revealed the night before kickoff, iit seems the star defender will be toughing it out to suit up.

Lassiter's rapid emergence as one of the league's best CB2s has been founded on his appetite to hit and impose his will in run support; a nice little toolbox to have at this elite level. It's also a feisty blend that has won over head coach DeMeco Ryans, and having him on the field for SNF is critical for the Texans defense that's playing as a devastating sum of its parts.

“Kamari is one of the, hands down, one of the best corners in his league when it comes to playing physical," Ryans said during the week. "When it comes to stepping up in the run game, you want to see a corner tackle? Go watch Kamari's tape. For any corners that want to learn how to tackle, young corners, go watch Kamari Lassiter. Go watch him tackle. Go watch him take on blocks."

"There isn't a better corner in the league when it comes to the physical presence that he provides to a defense. There is not a better guy than Kamari.”

DeMeco Ryans Loves What Kamari Lassiter Brings to the Table

Mahomes taking off and running always makes things interesting for cornerbacks but Lassiter's not backing down from that challenge. Kansas City's wide receiving unit also pride themselves on being a physical unit which fears no secondary, but Lassiter and Co. specialize in rattling chin straps regardless.

Therefore, Ryans is full of confidence that his guys will be able to go toe-to-toe with KC's willing wide receivers when it gets down and dirty late on Sunday.

“They have good players. They have good players at the perimeter. We have good players too," Ryans insisted. "So, we play fast, play physical, that's not going to change for us.”

Cold Weather Bound to Play Factor in Texans-Chiefs

Some chilly weather also lends itself to some bone-chilling hits happening when both teams run headlong into each other; it most certainly won't be a night for the faint-hearted. Given the fact that it's now December in the often inclement KC, Ryans isn't going to be taken by surprise that his players' fingers and toes might get a little numb.

“The strategy for playing in the cold is not to focus on it too much. It's a mindset factor," Ryans explained. "You have three hours, no matter what the weather is, no matter what the temperature, you got to go out and play ball for three hours. So, it shouldn’t be a factor for our guys.”

Somehow over-fixating on the weather conditions is hardly a trap a super tough and physical defense like Houston is going to readily fall into; especially when chasing Mahomes around keeps you warm anyways.

