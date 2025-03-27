ESPN Slams Texans for Concerning Free Agency
The Houston Texans have made a considerable batch of waves across the beginning motions in free agency and this offseason, especially when focused on the offensive line.
Following such a brutal year upfront when protecting C.J. Stroud, as he was the leagues's second-most sacked quarterback in the NFL, Texans general manager Nick Caserio and the front office made sure to stay busy in making vast adjustments on the front lines –– shipping out multiple starters from last year and moving into 2025 with nearly an entirely new five-man group.
But despite those significant shifts and changes, it might not be enough to support Stroud after such a rough year lacking protections.
ESPN analyst Ben Solak draws some concern for the Texans' second half of their offensive line plan, questioning their various veteran additions upon the free agent and trade market after the overhaul to kick off the offseason.
"I didn't love: The second half of the offensive line plan," Solak said, "To buttress their now-depleted offensive line, the Texans signed Trent Brown and Cam Robinson at tackle and Laken Tomlinson at guard, and traded for another guard in Ed Ingram. All four of these players have been liabilities on their recent teams. Whether for mental lapses, diminished play in old age or just a low level of talent, these are not the players I'd like taking snaps along my offensive line. Ideally, Ingram and Tomlinson are only ever depth for Houston, but still. I was hoping to feel at least cautiously optimistic about the revamped offensive line for third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, and I simply cannot get there with this group."
On one hand, the Texans didn't hold back in adding an interesting batch of new contributors upfront, each presenting their respective case for optimism ahead that could pin them in as improved weekly starters. On another, those acquisitions may not be up to par for what Houston needs to make those aspired strides.
After the poor outcome that transpired last season, it's hard to say that a few veterans brought in on one-year deals will be the perfect bandage to those flaws. The Texans were among the worst offensive line units in 2024, and they got rid of their best contributor in Laremy Tunsil in his trade to the Washington Commanders.
Will that turn into the needle moving forward for Stroud's protection in 2025? It's a bold bet to make, but it's one the Texans brass has chosen to go with.
Thankfully, a draft ahead presents a golden opportunity to keep adding young, cheap talent on the offensive line. Signs would indicate that the Texans are looking to target that group, but time will tell if that hope comes to fruition.
