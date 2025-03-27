Texans Daily

Houston Texans Mock Draft 3.0: Post-NFL Free Agency

Here's a full seven-round mock draft for the Houston Texans after the opening of the NFL Free Agency period.

Dylan Feltovich

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State University offensive lineman Josh Simmons (OL37) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State University offensive lineman Josh Simmons (OL37) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a month away, which means the Houston Texans are quickly ramping up their evaluations of this year's prospects.

Now that the free agency frenzy has died down, it's clear what the primary need is for the Texans: offensive line help. With the line already being a top need this offseason and the shocking move that sent veteran tackle Lamery Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, the front office must make the necessary moves in the draft to address this need.

Here's a full seven-round mock draft for the Texans after the opening of the NFL Free Agency period.

Round 1, Pick No. 25: Josh Simmons (OT, Ohio State)

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons
Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons (71) lines up during the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

If Josh Simmons did not sustain a season-ending injury last season, there's a chance that he could have been the No. 1 tackle in this year's class.

Simmons has an ideal frame for a offensive tackle at the next level, along with great foot speed and solid technique as a pass blocker. Once he makes his return to the field, he will need to improve his power in the run game. But with the potential discount of getting the former Ohio State Buckeye, this would be a home run for the Texans.

Round 2, Pick No. 58: Marcus Mbow (OL, Purdue)

National team offensive lineman Marcus Mbow of Purdue at the Senior Bowl
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team offensive lineman Marcus Mbow of Purdue (63) works through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

It's clear that the offensive line must be addressed in the upcoming draft, especially after losing Tunsil. And with Houston making the trade for Christian Kirk this offseason, general manager Nick Caserio does not have to be forced into taking a wide receiver in round two.

Doubling-down and taking another lineman in the second round like Purdue's Marcus Mbow would be perfect for the struggling line up front. At 6-foot-5, 300 lbs, Mbow may not play outside in the NFL, but he could easily transition to a guard position. He plays with great speed, which helps him against quick EDGE rushers.

Round 3, Pick No. 79: Deone Walker (IDL, Kentucky)

Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik is sacked by Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Deone Walker
Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) is sacked by Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Deone Walker (0) during the third quarter of an NCAA football matchup in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Clemson Tigers edged the Kentucky Wildcats 38-35. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the forgotten needs for the Texans this offseason was the interior of the defensive line, which could be filled with Kentucky's Deone Walker.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans' defensive line rotation features multiple players that excel against the pass, including Mario Edwards Jr., Sheldon Rankins, and Tim Settle. This group, however, does not include an early-down run stopper, which makes Walker a perfect fit. The former Wildcat has incredible size at 6-foot-6, 345 lbs. Walker could be an early-down rotational player in his first year, with the potential to play more snaps down the road.

Round 3, Pick No. 89: Savion Williams (WR, TCU)

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Savion Williams
Nov 23, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Savion Williams (3) runs the ball against the Arizona Wildcats in the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

When Houston's wide receiver core is fully healthy, it is one of the best in the league. The combination of Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Kirk gives newly-hired offensive coordinator Nick Caley plently of weapons. But an additional pass catcher like TCU's Savion Williams could add more juice.

Williams' role in the NFL will likely not be like a typical wide receiver - he will become a gadget player that can be used in the backfield and out wide. At 6-foot-4, 228 lbs. with a 4.48 unofficial 40-yard dash, his athleticism is so dynamic that Caley can use him everywhere on the field.

Round 5, Pick No. 166: Denzel Burke (CB, Ohio State)

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (10) celebrate with the trophy after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At the beginning of the 2024 season, Burke was considered to be one of the best cornerbacks in this year's draft. However, the National Champion did not make the jump that many expect him to, which makes him available in round five.

Despite not having the best of seasons, Burke still has plenty of potential that makes him an ideal pick in the later rounds for the Texans. His tape still showed times of being fluent in zone coverage, and he manage to run an unofficial 4.48 at his pro day. With Ryans running the defense, he could potentially find a role for the experienced cornerback.

Round 7, Pick No. 236: Joshua Gray (IOL, Oregon State)

Round 7, Pick No. 241: Thor Griffith (IDL, Louisville)

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

MORE: ESPN Slams Texans for Concerning Free Agency

MORE: Texans Make Cap-Saving Contract Move with Key Defender

MORE: Insider Exposes Surprising Reason for Texans' Polarizing Trade

MORE: Texans Lose Stefon Diggs to Patriots

MORE: Houston Texans Blasted With 'Really Bad' Take

Published
Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

Home/News