Houston Texans Mock Draft 3.0: Post-NFL Free Agency
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a month away, which means the Houston Texans are quickly ramping up their evaluations of this year's prospects.
Now that the free agency frenzy has died down, it's clear what the primary need is for the Texans: offensive line help. With the line already being a top need this offseason and the shocking move that sent veteran tackle Lamery Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, the front office must make the necessary moves in the draft to address this need.
Here's a full seven-round mock draft for the Texans after the opening of the NFL Free Agency period.
Round 1, Pick No. 25: Josh Simmons (OT, Ohio State)
If Josh Simmons did not sustain a season-ending injury last season, there's a chance that he could have been the No. 1 tackle in this year's class.
Simmons has an ideal frame for a offensive tackle at the next level, along with great foot speed and solid technique as a pass blocker. Once he makes his return to the field, he will need to improve his power in the run game. But with the potential discount of getting the former Ohio State Buckeye, this would be a home run for the Texans.
Round 2, Pick No. 58: Marcus Mbow (OL, Purdue)
It's clear that the offensive line must be addressed in the upcoming draft, especially after losing Tunsil. And with Houston making the trade for Christian Kirk this offseason, general manager Nick Caserio does not have to be forced into taking a wide receiver in round two.
Doubling-down and taking another lineman in the second round like Purdue's Marcus Mbow would be perfect for the struggling line up front. At 6-foot-5, 300 lbs, Mbow may not play outside in the NFL, but he could easily transition to a guard position. He plays with great speed, which helps him against quick EDGE rushers.
Round 3, Pick No. 79: Deone Walker (IDL, Kentucky)
One of the forgotten needs for the Texans this offseason was the interior of the defensive line, which could be filled with Kentucky's Deone Walker.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans' defensive line rotation features multiple players that excel against the pass, including Mario Edwards Jr., Sheldon Rankins, and Tim Settle. This group, however, does not include an early-down run stopper, which makes Walker a perfect fit. The former Wildcat has incredible size at 6-foot-6, 345 lbs. Walker could be an early-down rotational player in his first year, with the potential to play more snaps down the road.
Round 3, Pick No. 89: Savion Williams (WR, TCU)
When Houston's wide receiver core is fully healthy, it is one of the best in the league. The combination of Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Kirk gives newly-hired offensive coordinator Nick Caley plently of weapons. But an additional pass catcher like TCU's Savion Williams could add more juice.
Williams' role in the NFL will likely not be like a typical wide receiver - he will become a gadget player that can be used in the backfield and out wide. At 6-foot-4, 228 lbs. with a 4.48 unofficial 40-yard dash, his athleticism is so dynamic that Caley can use him everywhere on the field.
Round 5, Pick No. 166: Denzel Burke (CB, Ohio State)
At the beginning of the 2024 season, Burke was considered to be one of the best cornerbacks in this year's draft. However, the National Champion did not make the jump that many expect him to, which makes him available in round five.
Despite not having the best of seasons, Burke still has plenty of potential that makes him an ideal pick in the later rounds for the Texans. His tape still showed times of being fluent in zone coverage, and he manage to run an unofficial 4.48 at his pro day. With Ryans running the defense, he could potentially find a role for the experienced cornerback.
Round 7, Pick No. 236: Joshua Gray (IOL, Oregon State)
Round 7, Pick No. 241: Thor Griffith (IDL, Louisville)
