Texans Labeled Best Fit for Compelling WR Prospect
While the Houston Texans have made their fair share of offseason moves and adjustments around the roster, the process of getting this team to form for the 2025 campaign is far from over with the draft now less than a month away from kicking off.
It's been an incoming draft class with a wide-spanning collection of opinions both positive and negative, yet there will undoubtedly be opportunities for the Texans to find several appealing young pickups to help fortify their championship aspirations for this season and the future ahead.
One of those appealing prospects the Texans could be best served to target could reside at the receiver position–– potentially with Ole Miss wideout Tre Harris emerging as a prime candidate for Houston to target in the early to middle parts of April's draft.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport linked the Texans as one of the top fits for Harris once the draft finally rolls around as a strong complement next to Nico Collins and new acquisition Christian Kirk.
"Tre Harris was highly productive at Ole Miss a year ago—the 6’2”, 205-pounder eclipsed 1,000 yards and averaged over 17 yards per catch despite playing in just eight games," Davenport wrote. "Harris' long speed isn’t great, and he’s not the sort of receiver who will carry a passing game. But as a No. 2 receiver, Harris has considerable potential... The Houston Texans added Christian Kirk to the wide receiver room, but with Tank Dell set to potentially miss most (if not all) of the 2025 season, C.J. Stroud needs a boundary wide receiver opposite Nico Collins. It’s a void that Harris could fill quite nicely."
Now with Stefon Diggs officially out of the Texans' receiver room for 2025 amid his signing to the New England Patriots, the door opens for Houston to continue to address the position during this year's draft, even with the trade for Kirk earlier this offseason. Perhaps Harris can be the one to patch that hole.
Harris has the tools to be a strong and physical weapon on the boundary with impressive size and good after-the-catch ability. With Kirk manning the slot and Collins on the opposite side of the field, the Ole Miss product could make for a third quality weapon in the receiver room, and hopefully make for much-improved results on the offensive side of the ball following a shaky 2024 outcome.
In the event the Texans have the chance to take a swing on Harris with their second-round selection at pick 58, or even feel bold enough to pick him up in the first at 25th-overall, don't be shocked if that's the route Nick Caserio and Co. end up taking.
