Texans Signing Former Giants FB
The Houston Texans are bringing a fullback into the fold for the 2025 season.
According to multiple sources, the Texans have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent fullback Jakob Johnson.
Johnson last played for the New York Giants during the 2024 campaign, but also had a two-year stint with the Las Vegas Raiders from 2022 to 2023, while also having three years with the Patriots from 2019 to 2021.
Johnson comes aboard with some existing chemistry alongside Texans' new offensive coordinator Nick Caley, as the two spent time together with the Patriots during Caley's time as a tight ends and fullbacks coach.
During his last campaign with the Giants, Johnson was largely limited, as he was off and on the practice squad roster –– only suiting up in three regular season showings for New York.
His best seasons since joining the league as an undrafted free agent came during his three years in New England, and now at 30 years old, will look to replicate that production with a fresh situation in Houston.
Heading into what will be his seventh career season in the league, Johnson will join Houston's backfield as an interesting utility player with hopes to earn a spot on their official 53-man for 2025.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: C.J. Stroud Could Have Serious Worry After Texans' Free Agency
MORE: Analyst Urges Texans to Avoid Top Prospect in NFL Draft
MORE: Texans Legend Offers Blunt Reaction to Derek Stingley Jr. Contract
MORE: REPORT: Texans Sign Star Defensive Back to Record Extension
MORE: Houston Texans Predicted to Land Joe Mixon Replacement