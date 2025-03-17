Texans Legend Offers Blunt Reaction to Derek Stingley Jr. Contract
The Houston Texans signed cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to a three-year, $90 million contract extension on Monday morning, making him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.
Texans legend J.J. Watt certainly did not waste any time reacting to the new deal and took to social media to provide his blunt thoughts on the move.
Stingley just completed a marvelous 2024 campaign in which he racked up 54 tackles, five interceptions and 18 passes defended en route to a Pro Bowl appearance and a First-Team All-Pro selection.
The 23-year-old, who played his collegiate football at LSU, was selected by Houston with the third overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Stingley only played in 20 games over his first two seasons, which had many concerned about his durability. However, he managed to appear in every contest this past year, which may have assuaged any doubts the Texans had about his ability to stay healthy.
Meanwhile, Watt spent a decade in Houston between 2011 and 2020, establishing himself as one of the greatest pass rushers to ever step onto the gridiron.
During his run with the Texans, Watt made five trips to the Pro Bowl while also notching First-Team All-Pro honors five times. Had it not been for injuries derailing his NFL tenure, Watt surely would have posted even more accolades. Heck, he finished with 20.5 sacks on two different occasions.
Houston entered this offseason with very limited financial flexibility, but it has still been wheeling and dealing to find a way to remain atop the AFC South for the third straight year.
Locking down Stingley for the long haul will definitely help the Texans remain the dominant team in their division for the foreseeable future.
