Texans' Tank Dell Offers Cryptic Update Amid Injury Recovery
Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell could be hinting at a chance to get back to action on the field way sooner than expected with his latest social media post.
Per a post from Dell's Instagram, the Texans' wide receiver attached an intriguing caption to the photos of him in full Texans uniform on Friday, writing "Sooner than you think," which could be alluding to his return to play on the field being earlier than once thought.
Dell went down with a brutal injury in Week 16 of last season, suffering from a dislocated kneecap, torn ACL, torn MCL, torn LCL, and meniscus damage in a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, effectively taking him out for the remainder of the year and leading to lingering questions of when exactly the Texans receiver would ever return back to the field.
And while it may be wishful thinking to expect the Texans' pass-catcher in the mix as early as Week One, if we were to speculate a bit from Dell's Instagram, seeing a mid-season return could have a chance to be in play after some predicted the 25-year-old to miss the entirety of the 2025 campaign.
During his 14-game sample size from the 2024 season, Dell put together 51 receptions for 667 yards and three touchdowns as one of C.J. Stroud's primary targets in the passing offense.
Of course, the sooner Dell is back to 100% in this offense, the better this air attack looks on a week-to-week basis, but it remains to be seen exactly when the 2023 third-rounder will be back to full form and suiting up on game days.
Don't expect to see Dell running routes in minicamps coming up next week, but you may not want to count out his return at some point through the regular season.
