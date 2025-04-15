Houston Texans' Track Records Suggests NFL Draft Day Trade a Major Possibility
The Houston Texans are a team to watch to make a draft-day trade. General manager Nick Caserio and the Texans have been aggressive in trading up for a player they're interested in in the past years.
In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans held the second overall pick and drafted quarterback C.J. Stroud. However, Houston wanted to add a defensive cornerstone as well. Caserio was aggressive, trading the 12th and 33rd overall picks as well as their 2024 first and third-round picks for the third and 105th overall picks.
With the third pick, the Texans selected edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. The selections of Stroud and Anderson Jr. have helped turn around the franchise, leading to back-to-back Divisional Round appearances.
In the 2024 NFL draft, Caserio also traded up for a player, but it came in the third round. Houston traded the 86th and 123rd overall picks to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 78th overall pick, which they used to draft safety Caden Bullock.
Houston also traded down in the 2024 draft. They sent the 23rd overall pick and a seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for the 42nd overall pick, a 2025 second, and a 2025 sixth-round pick.
The Texans could move up in the first round if they feel an offensive tackle or wide receiver they value would be off the board by the 25th overall pick.
Caserio has made 18 draft-day trades during his time as the Texans' general manager, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him trade up once again.
