3 Teams Who Could Trade for Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce
The 2025 NFL Draft is just around the corner, which is the perfect time for the Houston Texans to retool their franchise with key players. However, there's a chance that general manager Nick Caserio could move off of some of his current players in order to receive more draft capital.
In a recent article by FOX's Ralph Vacchiano, he mentioned Texans' running back Dameon Pierce as a potential trade candidate around the 2025 NFL Draft. With Joe Mixon being the leading rusher for the Texans last season, Pierce has struggled to see the field. And with this year's draft class being loaded at the running back position, Houston could find a prospect in the later rounds to fill his role if dealt.
Here are three teams that would make perfect trade destinations for Pierce ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
New York Giants
After losing star running back Saquon Barkley in free agency last year, the New York Giants have slowly tried to rebuild their rushing attack. Luckily for general manager Joe Schoen, he was able to hit on their 2024 fifth-round pick, Tyrone Tracy Jr. The rookie back ended the season with 839 rushing yards, along with 284 receiving yards last season.
While Tracy found success last season for New York, it will be critical for the head coach Brian Daboll to add another proven veteran to the room in order to enhance their run game. Pierce, unlike Tracy, would provide a downhill rusher to pick up more yards up the middle.
Las Vegas Raiders
Despite the Raiders being a likely destination for top running back prospect Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas makes sense for a team that lacks a true workhouse.
Currently, newly-hired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has veteran Raheem Mostert leading the charge after the team signed him in free agency. However, the 33-year-old back will need assistance on the ground, which makes Pierce an intriguing trade option. If the Raiders decided to select Jeanty as well, it would create a perfect one-two punch for Kelly's run-heavy offense.
New Orleans Saints
Just like Las Vegas, the New Orleans Saints have also been rumored to be in the "Jeanty Sweepstakes". But after news broke that quarterback Derek Carr could miss time this season due to a shoulder injury, there's a chance the team could be in the hunt for a new quarterback in round one.
With head coach Kellen Moore coming into the mix, a two-down thumper back would give him a solid running back duo along with Alvin Kamara. New Orleans also possess multiple picks in day three, which would likely be the asking price for Pierce.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Linked to Former Super Bowl Champion to Fill Glaring Hole
MORE: Texans' Most Likely First-Round NFL Draft Pick Revealed
MORE: Analyst Unveils Exciting 'Perfect Fit' for Texans in NFL Draft
MORE: Houston Texans' Intriguing Playmaker 'As Good As Gone'
MORE: Houston Texans Showing Interest in Intriguing Tight End Prospect