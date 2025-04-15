Houston Texans Urged to Pass on Top Rumored Draft Target
The Houston Texans are urged to pass on Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Texans hold the 25th overall pick in the draft and could use an addition to the offensive line. Houston traded away star offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders and offensive guard Kenyon Green to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason.
In free agency, the Texans added offensive tackles Cam Robinson and Trent Brown. However, they could use a long-term answer on the offensive line.
While Simmons is one of the top offensive tackles in the draft, Houston is being urged to pass on selecting him.
One reason is that there are other great offensive tackle options in the draft, such as Will Campbell, Armand Membou, and Kelvin Banks Jr.
Another reason for passing on Simmons is his injury history. In October, Simmons suffered a torn patellar tendon. While he should be ready for the 2025 season, the injury could be a concern for the Texans.
The last reason for passing on Simmons is that Houston could target another position in the first round, like wide receiver. The Texans lost Stefon Diggs in free agency, and with Tank Dell out to start the season, they could use another weapon.
As Houston continues to retool their roster, building around C.J. Stroud remains the priority. Although adding an offensive tackle is important, Simmons may not be the right fit for the Texans.
