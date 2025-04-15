Texans Named Wild Trade Destination for 5-Time All-Pro WR
The Houston Texans have definitely gotten weaker at wide receiver this offseason, as Stefon Diggs walked via free agency and all they really did was swing a trade for Christian Kirk.
Yes, the Texans did sign Justin Watson, but he's nothing more than an auxiliary option, and it's also important to keep in mind that Tank Dell will likely be sidelined for all of 2025 while recovering from a horrific knee injury.
Houston is expected to address the position in the NFL Draft, but Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News actually feels the Texans could try to swing a blockbuster trade for an established weapon: Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill.
"With that in mind, the Texans could make a big splash for a star receiver and trade for Tyreek Hill," Bailey wrote. "The superstar speedster has lived in headlines this offseason, making it quite clear he wants a trade. Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports also labeled Hill as a potential trade bait player for the Dolphins."
Here's the thing, though: Houston's financial situation would make it incredibly difficult for it to actually acquire Hill, who carries a $27.7 million cap hit next season. Plus, Hill is now 31 years old and showed clear signs of decline this past year.
Sure, Hill has made eight trips to the Pro Bowl while earning five First-Team All-Pro selections, and he did log back-to-back 1,700-yard campaigns in 2022 and 2023. However, he caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. Blame it on the Dolphins' quarterback situation if you wish (Tua Tagovailoa missed some time), but those are rough numbers for Hill no matter how you spin it.
The former Kansas City Chiefs pass-catcher is obviously a huge name and would definitely make the Texans' offense better, but for what he would cost both financially and in terms of draft capital (you have to figure Houston would have to at least surrender a Day 2 pick), it may not be worth it.
