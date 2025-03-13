Texans Daily

Texans Pull Off Intriguing Trade with Vikings

The Houston Texans continue to make deals, this time with the Minnesota Vikings.

Oct 4, 2024; Watford, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings guard Ed Ingram (67) during practice at The Grove. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have made another trade involving the offensive line, this time bringing in an interesting option on the interior.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans have traded for Minnesota Vikings guard Ed Ingram in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

The Texans have been active in changing up their offensive line to kick off their offseason, including deals to ship off Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, former first-round pick Kenyon Green to the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the decision to cut Shaq Mason. This time, they make a deal happen to bring in new talent.

Ingram was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, spending the first three years of his career in Minnesota. He started every game he played in throughout his first two seasons, though fell out of the mix midway through the Vikings' 2024 campaign.

As the Vikings have brought in new members on their respective offensive line, including former Indianapolis Colts interior linemen Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, they now ship out the 26-year-old to a fresh situation in Houston.

It remains to be seen if Ingram will end up as a day-one starter on the Texans' interior for 2025, but at the very least, he'll have an opportunity to compete as a plug for Houston's struggling protection from a season ago.

