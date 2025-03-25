Houston Texans Urged to Consider Trading Intriguing Player Away
The Houston Texans have been active this offseason and could continue to retool their roster. 25-year-old safety Jalen Pitre could be the next Texan on the move in a trade.
The Texans upgraded their safety position by acquiring C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles for offensive lineman Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-round pick.
Houston's deal upgrades their secondary as they also have second-year safety Calen Bullock.
Bullock had an impressive rookie season, finishing with 54 tackles, five interceptions, and 11 passes defended.
In a proposed trade, they suggest to have Gardner-Johnson and Bullock as their starting safeties and move Pitre and a mid-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a second-round pick.
This trade would hinge on the Texans' confidence in Bullock, as Pitre has been a critical piece for their defense.
Pitre finished fifth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in his rookie campaign and has been one of their best defensive players in his first three seasons.
In 12 games in the 2024-25 season, Pitre had 65 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception, and two quarterback hits.
Trading him away would be a difficult decision, but as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, if they're not confident in reaching a long-term extension, maximizing his value with a trade makes sense.
Pitre remains one of the Texans' best defensive players, and if they decide to hold onto him, they will have one of the best safety trios in the NFL. However, this proposed deal would give Houston another high-draft pick, allowing them to improve a bigger position of need.
