NFL Legend Offers Bold Take About Texans QB C.J. Stroud
In an interview, Drew Brees named C.J. Stroud as one of the two quarterbacks who reminds him of himself.
"CJ is a QB I am a really big fan of. I love his game, poise & mentality. I love what they are building in Houston," Brees said.
Stroud has played well in his first two seasons in the NFL, leading the Houston Texans to back-to-back playoff berths. He has led Houston to Wild Card wins in both seasons, but they have fallen to the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.
The 23-year-old quarterback had a sophomore slump in the 2024-25 regular season, completing 63.2% of his passes for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
While this is not an impressive season, Stroud was without his top weapons. Stroud's top three receivers, Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell, all missed time with injuries.
The Texans are retooling their roster around Stroud this offseason. Houston brought in former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk. They have also rebuilt their offensive line, trading away star tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders.
To replace Tunsil, the Texans brought in tackles Cam Robinson and Trent Brown via free agency. Houston will need to add more in the draft to rival other contenders in the AFC, like the Chiefs, Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and others.
However, one thing is certain: the Texans have their franchise quarterback in Stroud. With Brees's stamp of approval, Stroud should have all the confidence in the world heading into his third campaign.
