Houston Texans Star Drops Blunt Message on Big Trade Addition
The Houston Texans made quite a few trades this offseason, and while the deal that sent Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders made most of the headlines, the Texans made a sneaky good move with the Philadelphia Eagles, acquiring defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Houston's secondary was already good as it was, but adding an established, versatile veteran Gardner-Johnson into the mix makes it that much better.
Texans star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. certainly seems pumped about the move, and he delivered a blunt statement on Gardner-Johnson while speaking to reporters recently.
"He's going to bring a whole 'nother, like ... like Kamari [Lassiter]," Stingley said. "Like craziness, C.J, he's going to bring that too, and I think he's going to gel well with the rest of us, and we're just going to go out there and have fun."
Gardner-Johnson is definitely not one to shy away from expressing his emotions on the field, but he has the skills to back it up.
This past season, the 27-year-old played in 16 games and racked up 59 tackles, six interceptions, 12 passes defended and a defensive touchdown en route to helping the Eagles win a Super Bowl.
Gardner-Johnson, who played his collegiate football at the University of Florida, was originally selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Texans will represent his fourth NFL team, which includes two separate stints in Philadelphia.
Houston ranked sixth in passing defense in 2024, and with a secondary loaded with talent across the board, it is sure to be elite again next year, especially with the addition of Gardner-Johnson.
