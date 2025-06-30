Texans Predicted to Take Interesting OL in Next Year's Draft
While the Houston Texans' selections from this past April's draft have yet to suit up for Week One of this season, that hasn't stopped a few outlets from dropping their way-too-early predictions for how the top of the board could shape up coming next offseason in another intriguing class of prospects.
And in the eyes of ESPN's Matt Miller, it could be a draft where the Texans inevitably look to focus upfront with their first round pick.
In ESPN's latest mock draft, the Texans ended up with the 21st pick within a first round headlined by Clemson's Cade Klubnik as the top selection off the table to the Cleveland Browns. But, for Houston, they wound up with Florida offensive tackle Austin Barber, the fifth offensive lineman off the board.
"The Texans went through a massive offensive line overhaul after surrendering 52 sacks in 2024, trading left tackle Laremy Tunsil, signing several free agents and selecting tackle Aireontae Ersery in Round 2 of the past draft," Miller wrote. "But the work in finding better protection for C.J. Stroud is far from over. The 6-foot-6, 314-pound Barber started 12 games at left tackle last season, showing pro-level starting upside thanks to efficient hand placement in pass protection and ideal quickness for zone running schemes."
After an offseason full of shifts upfront to protect C.J. Stroud and this offense, it would be a strong approach to double down on those efforts come next offseason with the first pick off the board being on the offensive line. Yet, depending on how the Texans' protection looks next season with this new-look unit, it might be an investment worth making.
The Texans already brought in a valuable future piece in Aireontae Ersery in round two of this year's draft, and if his development pans out well, he could be a steady piece to place on the right side, and perhaps even emerge with a year one role in this offense.
A selection of Barber would add a similar dominant size to the other end of the line, and get Stroud's pair of tackle spots locked in with young, budding pieces for the foreseeable future.
It's a long ways away until its decision making time for the Texans in next year's draft, but don't take your eye off Barber this next college season as a potential fit in Houston.
