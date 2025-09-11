Texans WR Misses Practice With Hamstring Injury
The Houston Texans took the field for their first practice ahead of their Week 2 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, where starting slot wide receiver Christian Kirk would be among those on the inactive list once again.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Kirk, along with wide receiver/special teamer Braxton Berrios, were both DNPs for the Texans' Thursday practice due to hamstring injuries, effectively putting their status for Monday night's game vs. the Buccaneers up in the air.
Both Kirk and Berrios were ruled out for the Texans' season opener vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday while dealing with the same injuries after missing all three team practices throughout the week.
Kirk, Houston's projected number-two wide receiver for C.J. Stroud next to Nico Collins, was acquired earlier in the offseason from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a seventh-round draft pick, and a fill-in for Tank Dell in the slot as he recovers from his leg injury from late in the 2024 season. Yet, he awaits his opportunity to make his Texans debut.
During his last year with the Jaguars, Kirk played in eight games before going down with a season-ending collarbone injury, posting 27 receptions, 379 yards, and one touchdown.
As for Berrios, he was brought into Houston this offseason from signing a one-year deal in free agency, coming aboard from the Miami Dolphins, yet also still awaiting his Texans debut. The 2021 All-Pro special teamer reportedly seems to have a shorter timeline to recovery than Kirk, but both names remain away from practice just a few days out from kicking off Week 2.
In the midst of receiver concerns, the Texans did end up seeing positive developments surrounding both starting right guard Ed Ingram and star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
Both Ingram and Stingley were on the field for Thursday's practice; a positive sign for their availability vs. the Buccaneers. Ingram was ruled out ahead of kickoff vs. the Rams due to an abdominal injury, while Stingley left and returned in the middle of Sunday's game due to a back injury.
It remains to be seen if Kirk or Berrios will be good to go by gametime, but they'll have a couple more chances to practice ahead of Monday's home opener.