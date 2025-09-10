Houston Texans Sign Veteran TE
The Houston Texans have added a new tight end to their 53-man roster amid the recent Cade Stover injury news.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans have signed tight end Harrison Bryant to the active roster ahead of their Week 2 game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Per Wilson, it's a minimum salary for Bryant, with an extra $500,000 in incentives.
Bryant, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in their trade involving John Metchie III earlier this offseason, was moved to the practice squad as a part of Houston's 53-man roster cutdown, but now finds his way back as the Texans have fallen to multiple injuries at the position.
During Sunday's season opener, Stover, who shared reps with Dalton Schultz and one of two tight ends on the gameday roster, suffered from a hairline fracture in his foot that will keep him out for the foreseeable future– pairing with other injured rostered tight ends Brevin Jordan and Irv Smith Jr., who are each on season-ending Injured Reserve.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed during Tuesday's press conference that Stover would be set to be out of the action for some time.
“Stover hurt his foot, so he’ll miss some time,” said Ryans on Tuesday. “I really hate that. He’s playing tough, physical, exactly how we want it done. So, he’ll miss some time. We’ll have to upgrade our tight end room from that perspective.”
Schultz was left as the one active tight end on the roster heading into Week 2, meaning the Texans were destined to make an addition to the room. That would end up being Bryant, the 6-foot-5, 243-pound veteran and fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Bryant previously spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns and was with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024. During his last season, he appeared in 13 games and started in three, posting nine receptions for 86 yards.
Expect Schultz to fill in as the Texans' starter, likely landing a decent share of the snaps, while Bryant enters as a depth piece and component in 12 personnel with Nick Chubb in the backfield.