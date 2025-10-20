Texans WR Can Step Up as Christian Kirk Injury Lingers
The Houston Texans are getting ready for their Week 7 matchup on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks, where they could rely on one wide receiver in particular to have a big game.
Third-year pro Xavier Hutchinson is coming off a game in which he scored his first two career touchdowns in a big win over the Baltimore Ravens. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has ultimate confidence in his abilities going into the game against the Seahawks.
"'Hutch' has done a great job. It was all offseason, just watching him, watching the way he worked, especially in training camp, watching him make play after play in training camp," Ryans said.
"He just proved and he showed that confidence in camp and he showed that he was deserving of more opportunities."
Hutchinson Has Chance to Shine
With Christian Kirk out as he deals with a hamstring injury, Hutchinson will be afforded more opportunites as the Texans try to beat the Seahawks.
“‘Hutch’ [Xavier Hutchinson] is the guy who has shown what hard work looks like. You don’t get a lot of credit. He’s getting better in the background. A lot of people don’t see it, but Hutch is one of the hardest working guys on our team. There is no better guy to be able to get two touchdowns today than Hutch because he’s worked really hard for us. I’m proud of him for having his moment today,” Ryans said after the team's last game against the Ravens."
Hutchinson felt as though his entire career led him to that two-touchdown performance against the Ravens.
"The journey is what made me me. The journey is what brought me to, you know, that last Sunday game," Hutchinson explained in a recent interview with the team's website. "You can only really control the things that you can control. The journey is what made me me."
Now that he has found the end zone for the first time in his career, Hutchinson has a chance to start fresh with the Texans moving forward. He'll progress with C.J. Stroud on his side.
"He's a brother of mine. I love Hutch with all my heart. We came in together, been through a lot of highs and lows together," Stroud said. "He's hilarious. He's one of the funniest people I know. But he's a very motivated and serious player."
The connection Stroud and Hutchinson have ever since coming into the league together as rookies matters on game day. It helps build chemistry for the offense as the two know exactly how the other likes the ball on the field.
If the Texans can rely more on the pair, there could be potential for the team to reach new heights.
