How to Watch, Stream Texans vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football
The Houston Texans are up for their second Monday Night Football matchup of their 2025 season, as they'll travel to face the Seattle Seahawks in a late primetime showdown.
For the Texans, they're fresh off a Week 6 bye, and two-straight wins that could inevitably become three-straight depending on the results of this one. The defense has remained stout, C.J. Stroud has had back-to-back strong showings, and because of that, Houston's eyeing a potential 3-3 record after a rocky first three weeks.
The Seahawks also have some high stakes, looking to maintain their place tied atop a challenging NFC West that saw the LA Rams and San Francisco 49ers come away with wins in Week 7. Seattle's feeling good after a win, had an extra day to prep, and will try to keep their momentum flowing in front of their home crowd.
Here's how to tune into the action:
How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Date/Time: Monday, October 20th @ 9 PM CST
- Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
- TV Broadcast: ESPN+
- Houston Area Broadcast: ESPN
- Stream: NFL+
- Radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Audacy app, Texans app | Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware, John Harris
- Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)
Betting Lines
- Spread: Houston +3 (-110), Seattle -3 (-110)
- Favorite Moneyline: Seattle -166
- Underdog Moneyline: Houston +140
- Total: 41.5
- Total Over Odds: -105
- Total Under Odds: -115
All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Injury Reports
Here's the final injury reports released from each team following Saturday's practice:
Houston Texans
- WR Christian Kirk: OUT (hamstring)
- DE Denico Autry: QUESTIONABLE (knee)
- CB Alijah Huzzie: OUT (knee)
- S Jaylen Reed: QUESTIONABLE (knee)
Seattle Seahawks
- LB Derick Hall: OUT (oblique)
- CB Devon Witherspoon: QUESTIONABLE (knee)
- S Julian Love: QUESTIONABLE hamstring)
- OG Josh Jones: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
For the Texans, their top slot receiver in Christian Kirk will miss his third game of the season with a hamstring injury. He popped up on Houston's practice report following their Week 6 bye, and will have to wait until next week vs. the San Francisco 49ers to suit up again.
The Texans may also have an opportunity to see both Denico Autry and Jaylen Reed make their season debuts, who have both been sidelined for the first five games on the PUP list due to a knee injury.
On the Seahawks' side, cornerback Devon Withersponn is the biggest name to keep an eye on. Seattle's top corner was a full participant in Saturday's practice, but still has a questionable status leading up to kickoff.
