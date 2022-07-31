Is Rookie Dameon Pierce Texans' No. 1 Running Back?

HOUSTON -- The addition of one player won't fix the outlook of a certain position, but it can be the step in the right direction. That's likely what the Houston Texans are banking on with fourth-round running back Dameon Pierce in their backfield.

Monday will mark the first time Houston puts on pads in training camp. Perhaps this will be the indicator whether Pierce is the feature lead back moving toward the regular season or if he's just a part of the rotational. Without pads, the former Florida runner has been the team's most consistent weapon in the run game. He certainly has shown the capabilities of being a feature three-down rusher early on.

“He’s a tough guy,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said of Pierce. “You see him working special teams. A little bit of return game to him. Running in between the tackles, he can make you miss when he gets into the open field."

During his time in Gainesville, Pierce never relied on explosive runs of 20-plus yards. His best asset was in the red zone fighting at the goal line. Last season while working in a running back-by-committee, the Gators often would put an emphasis on utilizing Pierce's brute strength for an easy six points.

Strength has always been Pierce's best assets. He tallied a team-high 13 rushing touchdowns in 2021, making highlights along the way. Most fans will remember his 3-yard touchdown run against Florida State in which his helmet was ripped off just before crossing the goal line.

Texans running back coach Danny Barrett said during the offseason that Houston was looking for a "home-run hitter" in the backfield. The verdict is still out on if Pierce can use his 4.59 40-speed in the open field for massive gains and first downs.

Houston is expected to still run the ball after posting a league-low 3.4 yards per play in 2021. New offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton has talked about the importance of establishing a balanced run game and the need for a stable leading rusher.

This offseason, Houston signed former Indianapolis Colts' running back Marlon Mack and journeyman Dare Ogunbowale. Mack, 26, still has the potential to be a feature back after back-to-back productive seasons in 2018 and 2019. If not for a torn Achilles in 2020, perhaps Mack would still be in Indy's future.

Pierce, however, offers youth and power to an offense that has been missing those traits since Carlos Hyde's 1,000-yard campaign in 2019. During practice this past week, Pierce was a factor in the passing game, often being a checkdown option for second-year quarterback Davis Mills.

"We have about to six running backs in the mix," Smith said. "You try not to get too excited with shorts right now. On Monday, it should start to tell us a lot.”