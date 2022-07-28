Texans Training Camp Preview: A New Name at Each Position

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are entering phase two of their "retooling" under general manager Nick Caserio. Year 1 was about finding the foundational pieces to work with for the future. What happens in Year 2?

Houston is coming off two four-win seasons. Expectations are still low, but morale seems to be high. Players are buying into what first-year coach Lovie Smith is preaching. The team also seems to have a sense of direction with second-year quarterback Davis Mills commanding the huddle.

Caserio made it clear this offseason that the Texans would still be looking for the right players to build around for the future rather than spend top dollar on a high-profile free agent in 2022. Last year, the Texans signed 38 players prior to the start of the season.

That number is significantly lower, but there are players and prospects who even loyal Texans' fans probably aren't familiar with. Here's a look at one new player at each position on the eve of training camp being open to the media.

Quarterback: Kyle Allen

He's the only new name added to the roster at the position. Allen, who played at Texas A&M before transferring to Houston, has experience in a starting role. During his time with the Carolina Panthers, the former top QB recruit started 12 games in 2019 for Cam Newton, throwing for 3,322 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also tossed 16 interceptions and recorded seven turnovers via fumbles.

Running Back: Dare Ogunbowale

By this point, most everyone has heard of Marlon Mack or fourth-round rookie Dameon Pierce. Most likely have forgotten that the Texans also added in Ogunbowale from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Primarily used on special teams, Ogunbowale could carve out a role on third down in short-yardage situations. Last season in Jacksonville, he posted a career-best 43 carries for 137 yards.

Wide Receiver: Johnny Johnson III

With rookie John Metchie III expected to be sidelined due his battle with leukemia, another rookie pass-catcher could expand his role. Johnson, who spent the past five seasons with Oregon, signed with Houston as a free agent and has plenty of experience in the slot.

In his final three seasons with the Ducks, Johnson averaged 13.7 yards per catch to go along with 10 touchdowns.

Tight End: Seth Green

Teagan Quitoriano would likely take home the honors of being mentioned if he were active, but the Texans are staring him off on the PUP list. This should allow Green to fight for more reps at the traditional "Y" position during training camp.

A former receiver for Minnesota, Green is still learning the ins and outs of route-running and run blocking. After transferring to Houston for his final season, Green tallied 13 catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

Offensive Line: A.J. Cann

Cann should be a shoo-in at one of the two guard positions based on experience. Entering his eighth season, the former Jaguars standout has started 94 games since being drafted out of South Carolina.

Cann has the most experience working with new offensive line coach George Warhop. For his career, he also has been known for his ability to win at the point of attack in run blocking.

Defensive Line: Mario Addison

Smith knew what he was doing when hiring former Buffalo Bills defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire. The additions of Addison and Jerry Hughes are set to fortify a pass rush that finished bottom 10 last season. Of the two, Addison likely has the better chance to see reps early.

Last season, the 34-year-old defensive end led Buffalo with seven total sacks. That would have been second among defensive players in Houston, trailing only defensive end Jonathan Greenard. Addison also has been the most consistent of the pass rushers added this offseason, recording at least five sacks since 2014.

Linebacker: Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Rookie Christian Harris will draw attention due to his production at Alabama. Reeves-Maybin should garner the same amount after his success with the Detroit Lions. Last season with the Motor City franchise, Reeves-Maybin recorded 82 tackles and two forced fumbles while improving as a run defender.

Harris and second-year linebacker Garret Wallow continue to work reps at both outside linebacker roles. Thanks to his ability to read and react at the line of scrimmage, Reeves-Maybin likely competes with both players for starting SAM reps opposite Kamu Grugier-Hill.

Cornerback: Steven Nelson

Of the four new names added this offseason, Nelson will likely see the most reps outside of No. 3 overall pick Derek Stingley. Since being drafted out of Oregon State, Nelson has been a stable No. 2 corner regardless of scheme or formation. Both cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso and Smith have praised Nelson's physicality in coverage, saying he's "what we're looking for" in terms of coverage.

Early in camp, don't be surprised if Nelson is working against Brandin Cooks while Stingley eases his way into the top cover role.

Safety: M.J. Stewart

By now, you know who Jalen Pitre is and what he brings to Smith's defense. Meanwhile, Stewart is best known for his reliable tackling skills and willingness to play special teams. Last season with the Cleveland Browns, Stewart recorded seven tackles for loss and had 47 total stops.

Depending on where Pitre lines up in coverage, Stewart could fight with Eric Murray and Jonathan Owens for starting reps at the other safety role.