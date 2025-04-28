Insider Hints at Texans' Failed NFL Draft Trade Attempt
Rather than trading up the board on night one of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans decided to take a different round, opting to move down the board and out of the first round entirely to shift down with the New York Giants for them to secure quarterback Jaxson Dart.
But per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans might have had a ton of intrigue in moving up the board for a specific top prospect if the cards fell their way.
During an appearance after the draft on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport reported that both the Texans and Denver Broncos had strong interest in moving up the board near the top of the first-round, alluding to their interest in doing so being due to Michigan tight end Colston Loveland.
"Before the draft, I'm starting to hear that a couple of teams are really, really active in trying to trade up. I heard the Texans were, and I heard the Broncos were," Rapoport said. "No one's ever going to tell you who they're trying to trade up for, because obviously, they don't want anyone else taking them. So, the only thing I can tell is when the calls stop. If you're trying to trade up for someone, and all of a sudden the calls stop, it's like, 'Alright, you were probably trying to trade up for that guy.' The Bears take Colston Loveland at ten, and a lot of calls stopped. And I was like, 'Wow,' he was maybe the guy."
It's far from a confirmation that the Texans were targeting Loveland heavily early in the first if the opportunity for a trade arose, but as another versatile weapon in C.J. Stroud's arsenal, there's ample reason to believe Houston had interest in doing so.
Instead, Loveland found his way to the Chicago Bears at the 10th-overall pick as the first tight end off the board, leading to the Texans' eventual trade down with New York. However, drawing up a scenario in which the Michigan product finding his way to Houston is an eye-catching one, even if it were to result giving up a decent package for his services.
While Loveland didn't get brought into the mix for Houston, and Iowa's Luke Lachey was the selection at tight end for the Texans come round seven, the front office not only managed to bring in a couple of intriguing, high-end weapons at receiver with Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, and also have an established, strong core at the position as is, held down by veteran Dalto Schultz.
The Texans' offensive unit remains in good hands, though it does keep you wondering what other events came close to transpiring through this year's draft cycle.
