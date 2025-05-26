Insider Uncovers Houston Texans' Interesting Failed NFL Draft Trade
While the 2025 NFL Draft is now well in the rear-view mirror, we've started to get a few interesting nuggets and rumors surrounding how the three days of action ended up coming to form, with the newest chatter centering around the Houston Texans and their failed draft trade attempt.
According to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan M. Alexander, the Texans reportedly tried to trade up the board 20 spots with the New England Patriots in order to try and acquire Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery, when in the end, they ultimately secured him with their selection late in the second round.
""As a projected late first-round, early second-round pick, the Texans’ front office thought there was a chance someone could take him early in the second round," Alexander wrote. "But the Patriots declined to take Houston’s offer of picks No. 58 and 79 and a third-rounder in 2026."
For the Texans, it seemed clear that the front office wanted to walk away from this draft with a young addition at tackle, and Ersery may have been their guy all along as one of the top players at his position in the class.
And while Nick Caserio and Co. were aggressive behind the scenes to get their hands on him, and were willing to ship off a pair of third rounds to make sure it happens. Yet, New England wasn't budging on their spot at 38, where they eventually ended up with Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Though for the Texans, things ended up falling into their favor, as Ersery managed to fall into their laps deep into round two without forfeiting any extra assets, and now gives C.J. Stroud and this offense a hopeful staple on the offensive line for years to come.
It remains to be seen if Ersery will get that nod to be a year one starter during his rookie campaign, but this Texans front office is seemingly more than confident he'll reach that point in due time, solely based on how eager they were to pick him up this past April.
