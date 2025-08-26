Insider Issues Big Update on Texans' Unexpected Roster Cut
Hours ahead of the NFL's roster cutdown deadline, the Houston Texans made an interesting move on their offensive line by reportedly cutting one veteran signing from this offseason in Trent Brown.
However, it looks like the Texans might not be completely severing ties with Brown heading into next season.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans will likely be placing Brown on their practice squad as he continues to recover from his patellar injury that's kept him out of the action leading up to this season. The expectation is he'll soon find a place on the 53-man roster once he's back to full health.
Brown, who's been sidelined throughout the Texans' camp and preseason, has been recovering from the torn patellar tendon he suffered early in the 2024 season, having yet to get an opportunity to suit up for Houston since signing a one-year, $2.3 million deal this offseason.
So seeing the reports of his release surfacing earlier on cutdown day was certainly a surprise development when factoring in the limited sample size the Texans have seen from him since arriving at his new team. But now, with the practice squad instead being his likely destination, the move starts to add up a bit more for Houston in an effort to create roster space.
Brown, the 10-year league veteran and 2015 seventh-round pick, ended up taking the field for three games with the Cincinnati Bengals for the 2024 season as their starting right tackle before going down with his season-ending injury.
Brown has also spent time with the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers, with over a decade of tenure in the league, starting in 96 total games throughout. In 2019, he appeared in 11 games for the Raiders while still stationed in Oakland to navigate to the one and only Pro Bowl appearance of his career.
It remains to be seen when Brown will be at 100% and ready to get back in the fold for the Texans for the regular season, but in the meantime, he'll be working with the practice squad and in the building for Houston as he continues to get right.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Release Former Pro Bowler in Surprise Move
MORE: Texans Shopping Veteran OT on Trade Market
MORE: DeMeco Ryans Speaks Highly of Texans' Rookie Trio
MORE: Texans Announce Significant Joe Mixon Injury Update
MORE: Texans' DeMeco Ryans Extremely Impressed With Nick Chubb