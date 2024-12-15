Jaylen Waddle Leaves Dolphins-Texans Game With Injury, Gets Status Update
The Miami Dolphins are going to be shorthanded throughout the rest of their contest agianst the Houston Texans.
The Texans have dealt with a handful of injuries this season that have posed major implications. They entered the season with title hopes, but they came out of their bye week 8-5. They are on pace to win the AFC South and make the playoffs, but it's not as good as they expected coming into the new campaign.
Star running back Joe Mixon went down with a second ankle injury after another apparent hip-drop tackle. The Texans star wasn't the only player to go down with an injury in this contest, though.
Dolphins superstar wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had to leave the game with a right knee injury and was deemed questionable to return. He is playing in his hometown with friends and family coming to see him, so it's quite a bummer to see that happen in his homecoming.
Injuries have been quite a problem in this matchup for both sides. Waddle remains on the sideline in uniform, but has yet to return to the field or take any snaps.
