Texans Daily

Dolphins Stars to Test Texans

The Houston Texans defense has a tough matchup against the Miami Dolphins offense.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) tosses the football to running back De'Von Achane (28) against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) tosses the football to running back De'Von Achane (28) against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are getting ready to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, and they are figuring out how to contain their high-octane offense.

Even though the Dolphins are 6-7 and outside the playoff picture, their offense still has a number of top-tier athletes that should test the Texans defense.

READ MORE: Texans LB Could Have Number Called Again

“Watching the Dolphins, the first thing that jumps out is just how efficient and accurate Tua is with the football," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He gets the ball out very quickly, but it’s accurate and he’s getting it to the hands of some dynamic playmakers. Talk about [Dolphins RB De’Von] Achane, [Dolphins WR Tyreek] Hill, [Dolphins WR Jaylen] Waddle, [Dolphins TE] Jonnu Smith. He has so many playmakers around him that when they touch the football, all these guys are explosive and they have that ability to take it to the house. So, it presents a difficult matchup, difficult challenge just with so many playmakers who can touch the football."

If the Texans can find ways to limit the explosive plays, which has been a challenge this year, they should have a chance of taking care of business and beating the Dolphins at home.

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Texans Rookie DB Calen Bullock 'Continues to Evolve'

• Houston Texans Nominate Safety For Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

• Opening Betting Odds For Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins

Two Key Texans Receive Huge Injury News Before Dolphins Game

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News