Dolphins Stars to Test Texans
The Houston Texans are getting ready to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, and they are figuring out how to contain their high-octane offense.
Even though the Dolphins are 6-7 and outside the playoff picture, their offense still has a number of top-tier athletes that should test the Texans defense.
“Watching the Dolphins, the first thing that jumps out is just how efficient and accurate Tua is with the football," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He gets the ball out very quickly, but it’s accurate and he’s getting it to the hands of some dynamic playmakers. Talk about [Dolphins RB De’Von] Achane, [Dolphins WR Tyreek] Hill, [Dolphins WR Jaylen] Waddle, [Dolphins TE] Jonnu Smith. He has so many playmakers around him that when they touch the football, all these guys are explosive and they have that ability to take it to the house. So, it presents a difficult matchup, difficult challenge just with so many playmakers who can touch the football."
If the Texans can find ways to limit the explosive plays, which has been a challenge this year, they should have a chance of taking care of business and beating the Dolphins at home.
