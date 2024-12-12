Here's How Texans Can Clinch Playoff Spot in Week 15
The Houston Texans are getting ready for their Week 15 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, and it could be their most important game of the season.
The Texans are currently 8-5 with a two-game lead in the AFC South over the 6-7 Indianapolis Colts. Considering the fact that the Texans have the tiebreaker over the Colts after sweeping the regular season series against them, Indianapolis needs to have a higher win total than Houston, meaning the team needs to win at least three of its final four games.
Should the Colts lose to the Denver Broncos on the road and the Texans beat the Dolphins at home, Houston will win its second straight AFC South title.
The Colts have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL after this week, facing the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars for the final three weeks while the Texans have to play the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Titans, so wrapping things up this week might be in Houston's best interest.
