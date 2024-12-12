Texans Daily

Here's How Texans Can Clinch Playoff Spot in Week 15

The Houston Texans could be playoff bound after Week 15.

Jeremy Brener

A pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) sails long against Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
A pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) sails long against Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are getting ready for their Week 15 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, and it could be their most important game of the season.

The Texans are currently 8-5 with a two-game lead in the AFC South over the 6-7 Indianapolis Colts. Considering the fact that the Texans have the tiebreaker over the Colts after sweeping the regular season series against them, Indianapolis needs to have a higher win total than Houston, meaning the team needs to win at least three of its final four games.

READ MORE: Two Key Texans Receive Huge Injury News Before Dolphins Game

Should the Colts lose to the Denver Broncos on the road and the Texans beat the Dolphins at home, Houston will win its second straight AFC South title.

The Colts have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL after this week, facing the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars for the final three weeks while the Texans have to play the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Titans, so wrapping things up this week might be in Houston's best interest.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Listed 'Team Fit' For Ohio State Superstar Running Back

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair Sends 'Villain' Message After NFL Decision

• Where Are The Texans in Playoff Picture After Week 14?

• Opening Betting Odds For Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins

Texans LB Could Have Number Called Again

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News