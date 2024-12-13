Veteran WR, Miami Dolphins Mutually Part Ways Ahead of Matchup With Houston Texans
The Houston Texans have a chance to clinch the AFC South and secure a playoff spot this week when they host the Miami Dolphins who have turned it on as of late with the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Texans would love to get another win under their belt here in Week 15 before they have a couple of games against other playoff teams before ending the regular season against the Tennessee Titans.
Coming off their bye the Texans will be short handed on the defensive side of the ball, but their Week 15 opponent, the Miami Dolphins, will now be without former All-Pro, veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as he and the franchise have mutually agreed to part ways.
Beckham Jr., a former first round pick out of LSU, will now be on waivers until Monday as he awaits to see where his next home will be. While the Dolphins still have a very slim chance to make the playoffs, Beckham has been stuck in the cog in Miami and is likely looking to have an expanded role on a team making a push for the playoffs.
Once considered one of the best wide receivers in the league, Beckham has spent time with numerous teams since leaving the New Giants, spending time with the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Ravens before landing in Miami this season.
Throughout his ten-year NFL career, Beckham Jr. has caught 575 passes for 7,987 yards and 59 touchdowns while adding another 170 yards on the ground for a single score. Beckham Jr. hasn't quite been the player we saw early in his career and is on the downhill slope of his career. This season with the Dolphins he has appeared in nine games, only coming down with nine grabs for 55 yards and no touchdowns.
