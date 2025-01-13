Chiefs' Superstar Reveals Bold Statement on Houston Texans
The Houston Texans thumped the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs, and now, they will have to face a tougher AFC West opponent in the Divisional Round: the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs are the two-time defending Super Bowl champions and have won three titles in the last five years, so, yeah; they are no joke.
But the Texans don't exactly look like pushovers, either, as they dismantled the Chargers by a score of 32-12 and appear to have kicked things into another gear in the playoffs.
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce made a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and spoke about facing Houston next weekend, and he understands it will be a challenge.
"I think I've never really gave it much of a thought in terms of who we should play or who I want to play," Kelce said. "I just want whoever we got to give us their best effort. I love going up against the best. ... I know we're going to get Houston's best, man. That's a hell of a football team."
The Texans faced the Chiefs back on Dec. 21, falling by a score of 27-19 at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce logged five catches for 30 yards in the affair.
On the season overall, Kelce caught 97 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns en route to his 10th straight Pro Bowl selection.
This is obviously going to be a very difficult game for the Texans, but anything can happen in the NFL playoffs.
We'll see how Houston handles the pressure of playing in Kansas City in January.