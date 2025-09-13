Texans WR Christian Kirk Status Revealed vs. Buccaneers
The Houston Texans will officially be down starting wide receiver Christian Kirk for the second straight game of the season.
According to the Texans' latest injury report, Kirk is among the three names listed out for Monday night vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kirk has been dealing with a hamstring injury dating back to the preseason and ended up being ruled out for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Now, following three missed practices ahead of Houston's second week of the regular season, Saturday's report makes it official that their veteran wideout will have to wait at least one more week to make his Texans debut. Kirk joins Braxton Berrios as the two receivers on the Texans' injury report for Monday night in Houston
Kirk was acquired by the Texans from the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick, fresh off an injury-riddled 2024 that limited him to eight games.
In those showings, he logged 27 receptions, 379 yards, and a touchdown for an average of just under 50 yards a game.
The 28-year-old joined on as a hopeful fill-in for Texans' starting slot wide receiver Tank Dell as he recovers from his extensive leg injury this offseason that likely keeps him out for the entirety of the 2025 season. But before Kirk could even get the motions of his season going, his hamstring ailment forces him on the sidelines until further notice.
NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 reported upon Kirk's Week 1 absence that the veteran could be in line to miss a couple of weeks with the hamstring injury, making his status for Week 3 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars rather interesting, as his first game in Houston could be against his former team on the opposite sidelines. Though it remains to be seen if he'll get that opportunity.
In the meantime, expect this Texans pass-catching room to be held down by star wideout Nico Collins to lead the way, paired with veterans Xavier Hutchinson and Justin Watson, and perhaps an extended role for either rookies Jayden Higgins or Jaylin Noel on Monday.