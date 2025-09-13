Texans Release Final Injury Report vs. Buccaneers
The Houston Texans have officially unveiled their final injury report before Monday's primetime showdown vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Here's the latest inactives from the Texans following Saturday's practice:
WR Braxton Berrios: OUT (hamstring)
WR Christian Kirk: OUT (hamstring)
C Jake Andrews: OUT (ankle)
It's three inactives in total for the Texans in Week 2, with the status becoming official on both Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios; they'll be missing their second-straight game of the new year, eyeing Week 3 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars to make their season debut.
That leaves the Texans' passing attack down to the same names we saw claiming snaps last week: Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, and Justin Watson were the three leaders in that category, but perhaps it opens a door for either rookie wideout in Jayden Higgins or Jaylin Noel to have a bigger workload as well.
As for Jake Andrews, he's sidelined due to the ankle injury he suffered during the Texans' season opener that'll leave the Texans down another starting offensive lineman for their second week of the year, this time at the center spot. Week 1, Houston would see starting right guard Ed Ingram sit out due to an abdominal injury, and while he's back in action vs. the Bucs, the offensive line issues persist.
As for the Buccaneers, they'll also have a few absences on their own side worth noting.
Here's the final injury report for Tampa Bay ahead of Monday night:
WR Chris Godwin Jr: OUT (foot)
OT Luke Goedeke: QUESTIONABLE (foot)
S Christian Izien: QUESTIONABLE (oblique)
CB Benjamin Morrison: QUESTIONABLE (quad)
OT Tristan Wirfs: OUT (knee)
The two major absences of note are both wide receiver Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs, who will unsurprisingly be out of the mix for Monday as both still recover from their injuries suffered from the offseason.
Starting right tackle Luke Goedeke is also listed as questionable, though, which, if downgraded to out ahead of kickoff, would leave the Bucs without both starting tackles on either side of the line. Against a defensive front like Houston has, such a fate could prove to be fatal for this Tampa Bay offense, but his official status likely won't be set until Monday.