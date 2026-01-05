Texans' C.J. Stroud Still Not Satisfied After Win vs. Colts

The Houston Texans, thanks to their Week 18 win vs. the Indianapolis Colts, 38-30, now enter the postseason with the NFL's longest active win streak at nine straight, have one of the league's best defenses that's been sustained from start to finish of the regular season, and could be one of the most dangerous Super Bowl contenders to keep an eye on as they continue to be hot at the right time.

But even with the hot hand in their favor, and the Texans having tons of hype surrounding them with the Wild Card Round approaching next weekend, quarterback C.J. Stroud still sees room for improvement offensively as his team enters the most vital stretch of their season yet; both individually and as a collective.

"Yeah, I think we moved the ball really well. Even in the first quarter, I had the intentional grounding and missed a couple of reads. There are a couple of those in every aspect," Stroud said after the win vs. Indianapolis.

"I think at the end of the day, we overcame it, and that's a good thing. But, we've got to get those things fixed if we want to go winning in the playoffs. I'm aware of that, and I think our coaches are, and I know everybody is here, so we're going to get those things fixed."

"But at the end of it, it's all about finishing and getting wins, and I think the way we ended this game is a testament to how our season's kind of gone. A lot of up and down...but, I think... it's easy to have faith when it's easy. But when it gets a little hard, who has the real faith? The work that we put in, we we trust in one another to get the job done."

C.J. Stroud Still Sees Ways to Improve After Win vs. Colts

Of course, the Texans' efforts in Week 18 were enough for that eventual 12th victory in the regular season, even with a large batch of their backups taking the field in the second half. But from the reps that Stroud took on his behalf, he still sees ways to tune up before the postseason action begins to unfold.

Stroud finished his day against the Colts completing 14 of 23 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown, capping off his 2025 campaign with just over 3,000 yards passing, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions through the 15 games he appeared in.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs off the field after throwing a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

If Stroud's hitting his stride at the right time, while the Texans' defense remains stout, both upfront in the pass rush and in the secondary, Houston has a real shot at making some noise across the next few weeks

Yet, that's all reliant on this offense being a complementary force, staying steady and consistent as they have through the second half of the season, and for their quarterback to step up in one of the most pivotal stretches of his young career. He's done just enough since returning from his concussion in Week 13, winning every game since his return, but will that production be sustainable?

Time will tell if Houston will put the pieces together for that extended playoff run in a wide-open AFC, but Stroud is certainly confident he can make the necessary tweaks to hold up his end of the bargain to make it happen.

