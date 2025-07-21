Texans' Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Doesn't Hold Back on Azzez Al-Shaair
New Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson shared his thoughts on his teammate and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.
“Azeez I love him he’s a killer," Gardner-Johnson said.
Al-Shaair is entering his second season with the Texans and was productive in his first campaign with Houston. He appeared in 11 games, finishing with 70 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Al-Shaair is under contract for this season and next, as he signed a three-year, $34 million deal in 2024.
Gardner-Johnson will join Al-Shaair and the Texans defense after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason. The deal sent offensive lineman Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Eagles for Gardner-Johnson and a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Gardner-Johnson is a talented safety and should elevate Houston's defense. In the 2024 season with the Eagles, he had 59 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and six interceptions.
The Texans have had two consecutive seasons of making it to the playoffs and winning a Wild Card Game, but they have fallen in the Divisional Round. Gardner-Johnson will look to add to the Texans' defense and help the team make a deeper playoff run.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Given Bullish Win Total Prediction for 2025
MORE: Houston Texans Linked to Big WR Addition Before Training Camp
MORE: Texans Majorly Snubbed in Newest Super Bowl Projection
MORE: Houston Texans Make Move With Second-Round Pick
MORE: Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Reveals How He Can Get Even Better