NFL Insider Offers Update on Houston Texans OC Search
The Houston Texans made the surprising move to part ways with offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik last week. It was a move that wasn't expected by many.
Slowik had become a top potential head coaching candidate over the last couple of years. He is widely viewed as one of the best offensive minds in the NFL. However, the Texans wanted a change.
Now, the team is going through a search for a new offensive coordinator.
With the searching happening now, one NFL insider has offered an update on what Houston is looking for in whoever ends up being the new offensive coordinator.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Texans want a coordinator who can get the most out of and work well with C.J. Stroud.
“Look for this offensive coordinator search to be about a pair with C.J. Stroud and a way to make Stroud comfortable,” Garafalo said.
After reports of issues between Stroud and Slowik, the move makes much more sense. Stroud took a step back in year two, but is still one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL.
There is no reason to have drama between a star quarterback and an offensive coordinator.
Regardless of who ends up becoming the next offensive coordinator in Houston, fans can be that the candidate will be on the same page with Stroud. DeMeco Ryans is clearly trying to eliminate anything negative from the franchise. This move is all about bringing the offense closer together and on the same page.
It will be interesting to see who the Texans end up bringing in. Slowik is among the league's most respected coordinators, but unfortunately for him the situation between Stroud and him may have cost him his job.
Expect to hear more updates about who the top front-runners are for Houston at some point in the near future. More than likely, the Texans will have a new offensive coordinator in the very near future.