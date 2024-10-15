NFL Power Rankings: Texans Rise After Patriots Win?
The Houston Texans are 5-1 for the first time in 12 years after beating the New England Patriots 41-21 in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.
The Texans are off to a fast start, which is why they have moved up from No. 8 to 7 in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's weekly NFL power rankings.
"Seeing how successful the Texans were in terms of EPA per play on rushing downs obviously illustrates the effectiveness of Joe Mixon in this particular offense. The big-bodied, powerful back who also has receiving skills was a desire of Houston’s all offseason. Now, I wonder what they will do for Mixon insurance down the stretch. Even though Dameon Pierce had a nice long run in this game, he’s clearly not what this offense wants on a down-by-down basis. I wonder if Kansas City would be open to downsize and lose any of their backs, or if the Panthers would part with Chuba Hubbard given that he’s a 2025 free agent anyway," Orr writes.
The only teams to rank ahead of the Texans were the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.
The Texans will look to make another move in the right direction in Week 7 as they face the Packers on the road at Lambeau Field.
