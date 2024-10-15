Texans Daily

NFL Power Rankings: Texans Rise After Patriots Win?

The Houston Texans beat the New England Patriots. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are 5-1 for the first time in 12 years after beating the New England Patriots 41-21 in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

The Texans are off to a fast start, which is why they have moved up from No. 8 to 7 in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's weekly NFL power rankings.

READ MORE: Texans Coach Shares Happiness After Historic Start

"Seeing how successful the Texans were in terms of EPA per play on rushing downs obviously illustrates the effectiveness of Joe Mixon in this particular offense. The big-bodied, powerful back who also has receiving skills was a desire of Houston’s all offseason. Now, I wonder what they will do for Mixon insurance down the stretch. Even though Dameon Pierce had a nice long run in this game, he’s clearly not what this offense wants on a down-by-down basis. I wonder if Kansas City would be open to downsize and lose any of their backs, or if the Panthers would part with Chuba Hubbard given that he’s a 2025 free agent anyway," Orr writes.

The only teams to rank ahead of the Texans were the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Texans will look to make another move in the right direction in Week 7 as they face the Packers on the road at Lambeau Field.

READ MORE: Texans Legend J.J. Watt Addresses Retirement Rumors Following Detroit Lions News

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans Coach Lists 3 Most Improved Players

• Texans Offense Shows Out in Blowout Victory Over Patriots

• Texans Running Backs Turn Heads Following Victory Over Patriots

Texans Receivers Step Up in Win vs. Patriots

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News