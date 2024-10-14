Texans Running Backs Turn Heads Following Victory Over Patriots
The Houston Texans routed the New England Patriots 41-21 to pick up their fifth victory of the season. Now 5-1, the Texans have officially picked up their first blowout win of the season. It was a huge win, despite superstar wide receiver Nico Collins missing his first game after being placed on Injured Reserve.
Even without Collins, the Texans offense still had a field day, posting 41 points and scoring five touchdowns. Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud tossed for three touchdowns, connecting with a different receiver each time, with the other two touchdowns coming on the ground.
The return of running backs Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce played a large role in the team's offensive success, too. Their impact was proved mightily during Week 6. Following the big win, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans broke down what their impact meant to the offense and how he felt about the rushing attack.
"Really proud of all of our guys today for this win. Started off hot, excited about how we came out, first quarter, came out third quarter, really nice job all the way across the board with our offense and how they ran the football to run for over 190 yards versus a really stout defense, really impressive, starting with the offensive line, right?" Ryans explained.
The Texans rushed for 192 yards with 28 carries, giving them an average of 6.9 yards per carry. They had an incredible outing, led by Joe Mixon with his 102 yards on 13 carries, including one score with a catch and another on the ground.
"Give credit to our backs having Dameon, having Joe back was huge for us, a huge lift for our team, very excited to see those guys continue to do more for us, but very pleased with the run game and how they got after it today," Ryans continued.
While Mixon had a huge day on the ground Pierce made his impact felt, too. He rushed for a 54-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to ensure the game was fully put away. He finished the game with 76 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
