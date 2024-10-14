JJ Watt Addresses Retirement Rumors Following Detroit Lions News
Former Houston Texans superstar JJ Watt has continually been requested to leave retirement and return to the gridiron. For the most part, it has been Texans fans making those requests. The former Texans and Arizona Cardinals star defensive end has proven on social media that he's remained in impeccable shape, too.
However, Houston has two star defensive ends -- Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. In fact, Anderson, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, has three sacks on Sunday in a big win over the New England Patriots.
So, Watt isn't necessarily needed in Houston, even if he did claim he'd return if the team needed him. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans also relayed such information, even if it was in a joking manner.
Recently, Detroit Lions rising superstar defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered a brutal lower leg injury, needing to undergo immediate surgery while taking on the Dallas Cowboys. The Lions are one of the best teams in the NFC with a perfect 7-0 record, so they'll look at ways to elevate the defensive end position while Hutchinson rehabs and gets healthy.
Lions fans have been reaching out to Watt, asking him to come out of retirement to help their favorite club out and make sure they don't skip a beat in that department. Watt also happened to retire at the top of his game. He didn't let his age slow him down.
On Monday, Watt addressed those fans, claiming he's not going to leave retirement and that he's satisfied with the current phase of life he is in.
Lions fans, I see, hear & appreciate you. Love your squad, love Detroit & love Hutch. Gutted for him," Watt wrote on social media. "This morning I poured a cup of coffee and took a walk by the lake with my wife & son before breakfast. I’m very much enjoying this phase of life."
The Lions aren't going to get the services of Watt, who is very clearly enjoying his time as a retired father.
