Texans Coach Lists 3 Most Improved Players
The Houston Texans made an arrival last season. Then-rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud helped shift the culture in the city, as did the arrival of DeMeco Ryans, who helped the club to a 10-7 record in his first season
While the team's arrival was loud, the first year of competitive brings many trials. Ryans is still establishing his culture and styles. Naturally, players are going to continue to learn the system and their production will rise.
Certain players have impressed this season. Ryans, himself, is a former linebacker. Does he find more success in the improvement of the club's linebackers because of that? Not exactly.
“Not really, no. Extra pride for the linebacker spot? It’s just, for me, as a coach, it’s for all of our guys on our team we talked about [WR] Xavier Hutchinson earlier, [LB] Henry [To’oTo’o], just many guys who are continuing to – [G] Kenyon Green, to see so many guys just show that growth and improvement, that’s what I’m about as a coach is just developing players, not just linebackers, all player," Ryans explained. "So, I’m encouraged to see their growth and to see guys do what a lot of people said they can’t do and to show people that they can play and play well for us.”
The most notable player, as detailed by Ryans, in terms of growth could be Hutchinson. The Texans lost their WR1, Nico Collins, to a hamstring injury. The team has Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell -- both talented enough to be a WR1 -- though they need a receiver to fill in that third starting spot. Hutchinson, with some growth, will shine in that role. He'll now have the opportunity to prove every bit of his development.
It's no shock players are thriving under Ryans' leadership. He's got the franchise turned back around. They're currently 4-1 through five games and continually find ways to win.
