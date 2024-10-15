Texans Coach Shares Happiness After Historic Start
For just the second time in franchise history and first time since 2012, the Houston Texans have won five of their first six games.
With the Texans cruising in the first third of the season, coach DeMeco Ryans expressed content with the team's effort so far.
“Yeah, I’m happy with our entire team," Ryans said. "Where we are right now, I think our team is sitting in a really good spot. Our guys are playing well, playing good team football offense, defense, special teams, everybody playing together. So, I’m proud of where our team is right now and that doesn’t mean anything. Last week is last week. We move on to the next one and let’s see if we can continue to play the Texan brand of football moving forward.”
READ MORE: Texans DE Suspended Four Games
The only loss the Texans have had so far is against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, so there shouldn't be too much disdain over the team's effort.
While the team has played well, there is also a lot of room for growth and that is what the group will explore as the rest of the season rolls along.
READ MORE: Texans Legend J.J. Watt Addresses Retirement Rumors Following Detroit Lions News
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans WR Nico Collins Heads to IR; What's Next?
• Texans Coach Lists 3 Most Improved Players
• Texans Offense Shows Out in Blowout Victory Over Patriots
• Texans Running Backs Turn Heads Following Victory Over Patriots