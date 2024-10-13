Texans Offense Shows Out in Blowout Victory Over Patriots
The Houston Texans walked into their contest against the New England Patriots set to play their first game of the season without superstar wide receiver Nico Collins. Fortunately for the team, they've got plentiful depth at that position.
The Texans picked up their fifth victory of the season, defeating the Patriots 41-21 to propel their record to 5-1 on the year.
Second-year star quarterback C.J. Stroud put together a strong outing without Collins active. While the superstar wide receiver is on Injured Reserve, expect the team to have a healthy dose of targets spread out.
Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell both stepped up in Week 6, both scoring a touchdown with the opportunity given to them. However, the return of running back Joe Mixon was loud and defined the game. Not only did the star running back catch a pass, but he used his legs for a 20-yard rushing score.
Drake Maye made his first start of the season, and the Patriots rookie quarterback tossed for three touchdown passes, making the game interesting. The Texans had a big first and third quarter, but the Patriots left it close enough that Houston had to hit New England with a closing punch late in the contest.
Stroud executed perfectly in the fourth quarter. Protecting a two-score lead, he slowly pushed the ball down the field to milk the clock but made sure to keep the drive alive with some big throws. That was until backup running back Dameon Pierce rushed for 54 yards for a touchdown score.
Pierce gave the Texans a 41-21 lead, essentially ending the game. Houston deferred to its backup players, signaling a white flag being thrown and draining the clock to end the game.
With the blowout win, the Texans have their first victory of the season by more than one score. This was the exact game Houston needed to build some real momentum on the season. Next up for the Texans is a road contest against the Green Bay Packers.
