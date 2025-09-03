Nick Chubb Ready to Anchor Texans’ Backfield
Heading into the 2025 NFL season, the Houston Texans' backfield looks primed to start with Nick Chubb leading the way as RB1 on the depth chart.
Joe Mixon, who was previously slated to lead the way for this running back room, now has his status for the 2025 season up in the air amid his lingering foot injury and recent placement on the Injured Reserve list for at least the first four games of the year, and could possibly be an injury that keeps him sidelined rolling into the Texans' Week 6 bye.
That places responsibility on the shoulders of Chubb to be the likely one to enter this season as RB1 in the offense, and when asking Chubb himself, he seems more than ready to take on the opportunity.
"I'm here to do whatever I need to do for this team, for this city," Chubb said in an interview with KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. "So, whatever's called on me, I'm happy to go out there and give it my all."
Chubb heads into his first season not a part of the Cleveland Browns since signing a one-year, $5 million deal with Houston this offseason to be a big component of the run game behind C.J. Stroud. At first, it looked as if he would join alongside Mixon as a veteran one-two punch, but he has since seen those expectations shift a bit in the weeks across camp and preseason.
Now, Chubb resides atop the Texans' depth chart in the running back room next to guys like Dameon Pierce, Woody Marks, and Dare Ogunbowale, and if healthy, could be a major part in Houston's success for the year ahead.
But it won't be easy to kick things off for Chubb, as he'll be tasked against a tough Los Angeles Rams defensive front on the road for his season debut– a group Chubb credits as both fast and physical.
"Very fast, physical team," Chubb said of the Rams. "They play extremely hard, play together. So, it'll be a challenge for us."
Chubb will make his official debut in a Texans uniform on September 7th when C.J. Stroud and Co. will travel to SoFi Stadium, kicking off at 3:25 PM CT.
