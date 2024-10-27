Stefon Diggs Suffers Non-Contact Injury in Texans-Colts
A bad situation might be getting worse for the Houston Texans. The club is in its third game without superstar wide receiver Nico Collins as he was placed on Injured Reserve.
Without Collins, the Texans have needed Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell to step up to support quarterback C.J. Stroud in the passing game. The injury bug might be getting worse, though, as Diggs went down with a non-contact injury in the second half of the contest.
Diggs was trying to make a cut on his route before he began hobbling on one foot, holding the opposite knee.
A long-term injury to Diggs would be terrible for both sides. The club acquired him this offseason to bolster the squad around Stroud while he's proven to be a star on a rookie contract. Diggs also reworked his deal to earn more long-term while proving he's still got elite value as a wide receiver.
Injuries are getting in the way of what was a Super Bowl-hopeful season in Houston.
