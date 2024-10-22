NFL Power Rankings: Texans Fall After Packers Loss
The Houston Texans are now in the loss column following a 24-22 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.
The loss gives the Texans a 5-2 record through seven games, which still ranks among the best in the league.
However, in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's power rankings, the Texans moved down two spots from No. 7 to 9.
"Do we at all take the totality of Houston’s season to this point and put it under the microscope? My two thoughts of concern: All of Houston’s wins thus far have been one-score victories save for the Patriots in Drake Maye’s first start. Both of Houston’s losses have come at the expense of amoebic defenses rich with strong role players. Even with a great performance from Joe Mixon on Sunday, C.J. Stroud’s leading receiver did not eclipse 30 yards. He was on the run and he looked uncomfortable," Orr writes.
The only teams to rank ahead of the Texans are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Packers, Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.
The Texans will look to get back towards the top next week when they face the Indianapolis Colts at home.
