Texans OC Takes Responsibility for Struggles
The Houston Texans have been hot and cold on offense all year long, and that was evidenced in their Week 7 loss against the Green Bay Packers.
With practice this week, Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik took it upon himself to do more to improve the performance of the team.
“For me, that starts with me," Slowik said. "I am not doing something right, I am not coaching something right, I am not saying things in a way that it needs to be interpreted. Honestly, the things that we missed in the game are things that [Head Coach] DeMeco [Ryans] has been giving us day on in training camp. It is stuff that I know they have seen and have done, and they have knocked out before."
The Texans know that they can play better than they have, but it is going to take everyone attached to the offensive side of the ball to make an improvement wherever they can in order to get things back on track.
The Texans are set to kick off against the Colts at 12 noon CT tomorrow.
