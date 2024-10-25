Texans Have High Hopes for Veteran DE
Denico Autry made his Houston Texans debut in Week 7 after missing the first six games of the year for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.
Autry, 34, had a quiet debut for the Texans, playing in just 28 defensive snaps against the Green Bay Packers. However, coach DeMeco Ryans doesn't think that will be the case for the rest of the year.
“Autry, just like anyone else, when you miss that much time, it takes time to get yourself back into playing football and being the impact player that you were," Ryans said. "But I saw some good things from him in the week of practice and in the game, he’s trending, definitely, in the right direction. So, I’m pleased with where he’s headed. I know he’ll be able to make a huge impact for us just continue to get more reps and get his feet underneath him.”
Having Autry on the defensive line is important for the Texans. With Mario Edwards Jr. suspended, Autry needs to step up for the Texans to keep that front seven in shape. Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter have done a good job applying pressure off the edge, so if they can have Autry equally as dangerous on the inside, the Texans could have one of the league's best front sevens.
