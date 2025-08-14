Texans' C.J. Stroud Reacts to Brevin Jordan's Season-Ending Injury
Earlier in the week, the Houston Texans were hit with a heartbreaking injury to tight end Brevin Jordan, who went down with a season-ending knee injury during training camp practice, all less than a year removed from his previous ACL tear from his last campaign, limiting him to only two games played.
An emotional, upsetting scene for this Texans group, who's already been hit with a decent chunk of injuries to start off their 2025 season before Week One has even began– to where Jordan now joins that collection with his absence now inevitable for the year to come.
Following Texans training camp practice on Thursday, quarterback C.J. Stroud touched on Jordan's injury and some of his thoughts from it.
"I talked to him. It's never easy, something you never want to see," Stroud said. "I think the guys kind of handled it the best we could. It's just unfortunate, man. I love that guy. I've seen him work his tail off, he's had a heck of a camp... We'll just keep him in our prayers and keep his spirits up. He'll bounce back from this, man, he's a tough guy. He was in the locker room after, like, 'I'm attacking this head-on,' and this is like an hour afterwards... Just sad about it, but we've got to deal with it, move on, and I can't wait to play with him again in the future."
Seeing a season-ending injury transpire before Week One even kicks off is never an easy situation, and for Jordan, that outcome stings even more when putting his previously long year of rehab and recovery into perspective, just to get back to the point he was rolling into the 2025 campaign.
Jordan's been a long-standing figure on the Texans roster, as he's been with the team since being a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, now in his fifth year with the franchise. During his last healthy season in the fold in 2023, he had 17 catches on 21 targets for 219 yards and two touchdowns, all of which were done across Stroud's exemplary rookie season.
Sadly for Jordan, though, it's another season filled with rehab and preparing for the next year to follow, but based on Stroud's comments, it's not a challenge that the Texans tight end isn't willing to take on.
In the meantime, the Texans tight end room will turn to those of Dalton Schultz, Cade Stover, Irv Smith, and perhaps the newly-signed Tre McKitty, the latest signing to come aboard as a result of the developments to surround Jordan.
