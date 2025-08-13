Texans’ Win-Loss Floor Is Worse Than You Think
The Houston Texans enter the 2025 NFL season with high hopes for a third-straight division win for the first time in franchise history, coming off not only a solid 10-win season and playoff win in 2024, but also an offseason that came with a few notable changes and improvements for the year ahead.
But what if things don't exactly go the Texans' way? What would be the worst-case scenario for Houston to see unfold for the year ahead?
For ESPN, there could be a shocking outcome in play of a six-win season, projecting the floor of this Texans' team to be 6-11, compared to their potential ceiling of 11-6.
An 11-win season from this Texans roster seems well within reason. A six-win season would be a total shock.
In terms of the biggest X-factor that the Texans' success hinges upon, look no further than the offensive line– the concern that ESPN's D.J. Bien-Aime circles when determining what exactly could lead to a six-win season in Houston.
"Can the group protect quarterback C.J. Stroud and establish the line of scrimmage in the run game? If the Texans' offensive line can't protect their third-year QB and also run the ball effectively, the hopes of getting to Super Bowl LX will vanish in a blink of an eye."
There are certainly a few outlying concerns to be had about this Texans group heading into next season, and the offensive line is the clear number one aspect that could make or break how Houston pans out.
Outside of their offensive line upfront, though, there's a lot to love with what this roster presents. The same quarterback who's led the way to two playoff appearances, a refreshed offensive system led by Nick Caley, a receiving room led by the dominant Nico Collins and a cast of intriguing others behind him, and a relatively similar, star-studded defense from what was seen last season.
Even without a top-end offensive line, six wins would be a brutal outcome for Houston, and in an AFC South that still seems to be a few steps behind the rest of the NFL's top divisions, it feels like some type of calamity would have to ensue for less than seven wins to be on the table for the Texans, even deeper than what troubles this offensive line presents.
Of course, anything can happen over the course of an 18-game season, but don't hold your breath on a six-win season transpiring in H-Town.
